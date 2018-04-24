Retro Arcade Platformer Fox n Forests Launches in May

Bonus Level Entertainment has announced today that Fox n Forests, the retro action platformer, will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 17. The game will tell the story of Rick, a fox armed with a magical crossbow who must explore a vast world, battle against bosses, and discover a mysterious fifth season. You can check out a brief teaser trailer for the game below to see some of the gameplay players can expect when the game launches later this Spring.

As you can tell from the video above, Fox n Forests aims to channel the spirit of platforms from the past and capture the feeling of nostalgia surrounding them. For more information on the upcoming title, including a brief description of the sory, check out below:

In FOX n FORESTS, players assume the role of Rick the Fox. Armed with a magical crossbow granting the powerful ability to change between two seasons in a level, Rick can freeze his surroundings in winter, create new platforms out of falling leaves in autumn, and use a host of other powers. Only by mastering the seasons will Rick be able to outfox his enemies, explore the mystic forest, solve brain-teasing puzzles, claim victory against colossal bosses, and bring the mystery of the fifth season to light. Inspired by classic games including Super Ghouls ‘n’ Ghosts, Wonder Boy in Monster World, ActRaiser 2, and the Castlevania and Zelda series, FOX n FORESTS will be both accessible and challenging. The game combines retro charm with modern game design while offering glorious 16-Bit graphics and a chiptune soundtrack.

Fox n Forests will launch on May 17, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.