H1Z1 Parachutes Onto PlayStation 4 Next Month

One of the original entries into the battle royale space is finally making its way to the PlayStation 4, as Daybreak Games has announced today that H1Z1 will launch on PlayStation 4 in open beta next month on May 22. According to Daybreak Games, H1Z1 on PlayStation 4 will be specifically designed for the console and feature a new weapon progression system, a fully reworked UI, new weapons, and new gear as well.

“H1Z1 on PS4 is true battle royale mayhem. We have reimagined the game for PlayStation 4 and have designed it to accentuate the essentials of battle royale that make the genre so exciting to watch and play,” said H1Z1 Producer Terrence Yee. “We have added key gameplay differentiators to keep the game frantic and fun — an action shooter’s dream of fast-paced battle royale.”

Along with the reworked UI for the game, the control scheme for H1Z1 on PS4 has also been tailor-made to keep players focused on the action. Implementing a new grab-and-go equipment system and a more simplified loot collection and inventory management process will allow players to keep their eyes open on the action and not lost within a menu.

When it comes to the games new progression mechanics, players will only be able to loot six level-one weapons at the start of a match and must decide which airdrops to pursue if they want better weapons and gear. It’s unknown whether or not these changes will be received well, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out. While the game won’t be in open beta until next month, players can sign up now for the first Closed Beta, which starts this month.

For more on the upcoming H1Z1 for PS4, check out below for a bit more information on the new changes:

The control scheme for H1Z1 on PS4 has been tailor-made to keep players focused on the action. H1Z1 now features a grab-and-go equipment system, simplifying loot collection and inventory management; a familiar radial weapon menu so players can quickly switch between guns and grenades; and a revamped HUD that delivers vital information at-a-glance. The crafting system has also been removed from the game. Capitalizing on increased mobility, the PS4 edition takes H1Z1’s signature fast-paced combat one step further by introducing new gameplay progression mechanics. The game’s gas pacing has been altered to speed up the play of the match and the airdrop system has been revamped to keep players moving and invested in fights.

H1Z1 will launch for open beta on PlayStation 4 on May 22, 2018.