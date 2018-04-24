LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Gets Avengers: Infinity War DLC

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced today that LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 will be getting even more characters, as a brand new DLC pack featuring characters from the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is available now. The pack will run players $2.99 and include not only a bunch of new characters inspired by the film, but a new level for players to invade as Thanos.

When players load up the DLC, they’ll be able to not play as the Mad Titan Thanos, but will also be able to control his underlings, the Children of Thanos. In the DLC, you can head to Attilan – home of the Inhumans – and wreak havoc upon the heroes that inhabit it. The DLC pack will include Thanos, Corvus, Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Hulkbuster 2.0, and Groot (Avengers: Infinity War), adding to the game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains. The DLC pack can be purchased separately or as part of the Season Pass, which will include six Level Packs and four Character Packs. The Season Pass is available now for $14.99.

For more information on LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, check out more information on the game below, courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive:

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is an all-new, epic adventure and sequel to the smash hit, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. This original branching storyline, co-written by award-winning comics writer Kurt Busiek, transports players into a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space into the incredible Open Hub World of Chronopolis. Packed with signature LEGO humor for fans of all ages, gamers will go head-to-head with the time-travelling Kang the Conqueror in this fun-filled journey spanning the Marvel Universe.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now.