God Eater 3 Introduces Another New God Arc and Aragami

We had covered an overview of the new game elements for God Eater 3 earlier this month. Now, Famitsu has released new info on a brand new God Arc, as well as a new Aragami, on Bandai Namco Entertainment’s take on the “hunting” genre.

The new God Arc is called “Heavy Moon”, which looks like it will be a large, slashing weapon. If the game will retain the attack types of the old God Eater games, it might feature large Sunder or Crush damage types. But we could be wrong, so just take this with a grain of salt.

The new Aragami is named “Habakiri”. No extra information has been released, as the leak has only been featured in Famitsu magazine.

If you missed it, here the other God Arc forms that were previously announced by Bandai Namco:

Biting Edge A new form of a close-range type God Arc will be introduced in God Eater 3—the Biting Edge. This new God Arc has two forms, Dual Wielding and Mow-Down. Dual Wielding allows the AGE to strike with quick slashes and thrusts. The handles of this form connects to transform into the other form of the God Arc, Mow-Down. Mow-Down halts the stamina regeneration of the player. Even though this sounds like a very crippling downside, players can take advantage of wide-range attacks. Strike and jump attacks also hit harder. Players should try to balance out switching between these two forms. Ray Gun Ray Guns are the new long-range God Arc mode introduced in God Eater 3. These guns fire a “radiation shot” which grows stronger the more it gets irradiated. Its power resets after firing a shot, so knowing openings and taking advantage of them are a must in order to master this mode.

God Eater 3 will have a worldwide release for the PS4. A specific release date has yet to be announced.

[Source: Gematsu]