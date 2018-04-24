Riddled Corpses EX Launching Later This Year on PlayStation 4

COWCAT Games has announced today that the frenetic, arcade-style twin stick shooter Riddled Corpses EX will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One sometime in Q2 of 2018. The game, which is a remaster of the original game, will feature a litany of improvements, including 60 FPS, a new story mode with cutscenes, a clearer interface, new enemies, and much more.

There’s not a ton of new footage to show off, but Breton Fabrice – the developer of the title – showed off a brief amount of new footage from the game on Twitter, which you can see below.

Here's a short animated tidbit before I make a proper trailer! pic.twitter.com/8F7bGLduqm — Breton Fabrice (@COWCATGames) April 24, 2018

For more information on the upcoming remaster, check out below for a full list of features and what fans can expect to see when the game launches later this year:

Riddled Corpses EX is a remaster by COWCAT Games of Diabolical Mind’s previous game exclusively for consoles! This is a twin-stick shooter reminiscent of 80/90’s arcade games with fast action and fun gameplay. The new version features many improvements, including 60 FPS, a whole new story mode with cutscenes, a clearer interface, much less grinding, characters with stats, new enemies AI, a new soundtrack… Features 60 FPS fast-paced action

2 player local coop (on PS4 and Xbox One)

6 characters with varying stats and abilities

Arcade, story and survival modes

Combo system

Quality chiptune music

Register your best scores on the online leaderboard!

Trophies (Platinum) and Achievements

PS Vita version crossbuy with PS4

Riddled Corpses EX will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One.