Riddled Corpses EX Launching Later This Year on PlayStation 4

April 24, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

COWCAT Games has announced today that the frenetic, arcade-style twin stick shooter Riddled Corpses EX will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One sometime in Q2 of 2018. The game, which is a remaster of the original game, will feature a litany of improvements, including 60 FPS, a new story mode with cutscenes, a clearer interface, new enemies, and much more.

There’s not a ton of new footage to show off, but Breton Fabrice – the developer of the title – showed off a brief amount of new footage from the game on Twitter, which you can see below.

For more information on the upcoming remaster, check out below for a full list of features and what fans can expect to see when the game launches later this year:

Riddled Corpses EX is a remaster by COWCAT Games of Diabolical Mind’s previous game exclusively for consoles! This is a twin-stick shooter reminiscent of 80/90’s arcade games with fast action and fun gameplay. The new version features many improvements, including 60 FPS, a whole new story mode with cutscenes, a clearer interface, much less grinding, characters with stats, new enemies AI, a new soundtrack…

Features

  • 60 FPS fast-paced action
  • 2 player local coop (on PS4 and Xbox One)
  • 6 characters with varying stats and abilities
  • Arcade, story and survival modes
  • Combo system
  • Quality chiptune music
  • Register your best scores on the online leaderboard!
  • Trophies (Platinum) and Achievements
  • PS Vita version crossbuy with PS4

Riddled Corpses EX will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One.

