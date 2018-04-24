Riddled Corpses EX Launching Later This Year on PlayStation 4
COWCAT Games has announced today that the frenetic, arcade-style twin stick shooter Riddled Corpses EX will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One sometime in Q2 of 2018. The game, which is a remaster of the original game, will feature a litany of improvements, including 60 FPS, a new story mode with cutscenes, a clearer interface, new enemies, and much more.
There’s not a ton of new footage to show off, but Breton Fabrice – the developer of the title – showed off a brief amount of new footage from the game on Twitter, which you can see below.
Here's a short animated tidbit before I make a proper trailer! pic.twitter.com/8F7bGLduqm
— Breton Fabrice (@COWCATGames) April 24, 2018
For more information on the upcoming remaster, check out below for a full list of features and what fans can expect to see when the game launches later this year:
Riddled Corpses EX is a remaster by COWCAT Games of Diabolical Mind’s previous game exclusively for consoles! This is a twin-stick shooter reminiscent of 80/90’s arcade games with fast action and fun gameplay. The new version features many improvements, including 60 FPS, a whole new story mode with cutscenes, a clearer interface, much less grinding, characters with stats, new enemies AI, a new soundtrack…
Features
- 60 FPS fast-paced action
- 2 player local coop (on PS4 and Xbox One)
- 6 characters with varying stats and abilities
- Arcade, story and survival modes
- Combo system
- Quality chiptune music
- Register your best scores on the online leaderboard!
- Trophies (Platinum) and Achievements
- PS Vita version crossbuy with PS4
Riddled Corpses EX will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One.