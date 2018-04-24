SEGA Reveals Sonic Mania Plus for PlayStation 4

Sonic Mania can be considered as the most successful Sonic game to be released in the recent years. Developed by a team with international members who had experience with Sonic fangames, this game has been hailed by many for the well-created gameplay system and graphics that much resembled the original games on Sega Genesis.

One of Japan’s biggest gaming media outlets, Famitsu, has just revealed that SEGA is working on a new game titled Sonic Mania Plus, which will enhance the game with new content and characters. This game will be featured in the latest Weekly Famitsu magazine issue which will be published this Thursday in Japan.

SEGA Games’ Sonic Mania recorded over 1 million sales worldwide after it was published in 2017 with lots of maniac fixations. Now it will be released physically with “PLUS” features added! The May 10-17, 2018 combined issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine (publishing on April 26, 2018) will deliver a scoop on the new game Sonic Mania Plus for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. We’ll delve deeper into the “PLUS” parts while having an interview with Sonic series producer Takashi Iizuka! Furthermore, they are also planning to release paid DLC for users who have already bought Sonic Mania digitally.

From what we can see at the above official preview scan, Sonic Mania Plus is going to add two new characters named Mighty and Ray, and also new modes such as Encore Mode and a multiplayer mode with four players.

Sonic Mania Plus will be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan. A release timeframe has not been known yet at this point.

[Source: Famitsu]