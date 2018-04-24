Shining Resonance Refrain Plays Out a New Character Introduction Trailer



A remaster of the Japan-only PS3 game Shining Resonance, the new Shining Resonance Refrain will now be available to the world this year. The game follows the adventures of a literal ancient dragon, “Shining Force Irvan”, albeit in his human form as Yuma Irvan. It’s has classic RPG elements but played around in a new twist with original gameplay elements like the B.A.N.D System.

For those not familiar with the game, developers Media.Vision and publisher Sega has just uploaded a new character introduction trailer that shows a bit of gameplay of your main party. Here’s what they can say about each of the characters:

Shining Resonance Refrain Heroes Trailer First off, we’re introduced to Kirika Towa Alma, the Diva of Nature . She uses her bow to deal damage from a distance while supporting allies with healing magic.

Next, we meet Sonia Blanche, the Lightning Princess . Fierce, yet elegant, she darts across the battlefield with her sword and shield, dealing damage to single targets in quick bursts.

Following Sonia, Agnum Bulletheart, the Pyromaestro makes his appearance. Always aiming to be the center of attention, Agnum deals massive damage to large groups of enemies with explosive fire magic.

Cooling things down after Agnum's appearance, we have Lestin Sera Alma, the Glacier Sentinel . He uses ice magic to slow down enemies before cleaving through them with his trusty halberd.

Rinna, the Whirlwind Sylph brings some cheer to the party with her lighthearted attitude. She deals heavy damage from the back lines with powerful magic abilities.

Finally, we meet Yuma Irvan himself. Armed with the power of the Shining Dragon, he fights with dragon-like ferocity to protect his friends. For a more in-depth look at each of the playable characters featured in the Heroes Trailer (and a few others!), be sure to take a look at the Cast Overview on the PlayStation Blog.

Shining Resonance Refrain will be available on July 10 for the PlayStation 4.