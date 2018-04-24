Strange Brigade Release Date Officially Announced Alongside Collector’s Edition

Rebellion Developments have announced today that the upcoming co-op adventure game Strange Brigade will be launching on August 28 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game, which will see players exploring some of the uncombed areas of Egypt in search of treasure, is available for preorder now and also will have Collector’s and Digital Deluxe Editions available to purchase as well. To celebrate the news, Rebellion Developments has released a brand new story trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

As far as preorders go, players are able to do that starting today, with all preorders giving players access to the Secret Service Weapons Pack – which includes the Wilkers & White P19 pistol, the Stoudenmire 960 submachine gun, and the Gehrig-Delgane S1 rifle – for free. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is also up for preorder and contains the game and Season Pass, which will include new campaign missions, characters, weapons, items, and more. Finally, the Collector’s Edition (pictured below), is also an option for players, and includes a ton of physical goodies for players to get their hands on, including:

Strange Brigade® boxed edition (PlayStation®4 and Xbox One only)

Steelbook case

Secret Service Weapons Pack DLC

Airship model

64-page art book

Exclusive suitcase design and sleeve

For more on the upcoming Strange Brigade, make sure to check out a brief overview of the story for the game below:

Egypt, the 1930’s. Erased from ancient history and buried in a nameless tomb for 4,000 years, Seteki the Witch Queen has risen once again. Only one troop of daring heroes can stand against the fearsome power of Seteki and her army of mummified monstrosities: The Strange Brigade! Explore remarkable ruins, solve perilous puzzles and uncover tantalising treasure while blasting your way through an array of undead enemies in thrilling third-person action that’s certain to bring out your inner adventurer!

Strange Brigade will launch on August 28, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.