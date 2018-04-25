Bandai Namco Announces Narrative Driven WW1 Game 11-11: Memories Retold

Bandai Namco has announced today that, in collaboration with Aardman Animation Studios and DigixArt, the company will be creating 11-11: Memories Retold, a new story-driven narrative adventure game. According to Bandai Namco, the game is being developed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

As you can tell from the trailer above, the game aims to put players through an experience using the lens of World War I, presenting the story with an art style that borrows from several different style of paintings. “Engaging audiences with compelling stories through animation is at the heart of what we are trying to do at Aardman.” said Dave Sproxton, Founder of Aardman. “With this project we want to produce an emotionally rich experience with distinctive visual character to help you understand what war is all about.”

When asked about the game, Yoan Fanise – Game Director at DigixArt – called it “very special.” “11-11: MEMORIES RETOLD is a very special game at many levels. From the painted style to the emotional journey we create for the player to revive their heritage, we are pushing the boundaries of what a game can be and hope it will leave a mark on you.” Not much else is known about 11-11 just yet, but Bandai Namco has promised more information about it will be released soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the prospect of it, and be sure to check out the trailer for the game above.

