Free 2018 May PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

May 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Includes Beyond Two Souls, Rayman Legends

Sony has announced that the free PlayStation Plus games for May 2018 will include o and more. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in May. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on May 1, so players still have time to redeem games like Mad Max, Trackmania Turbo, In Space We Brawl, and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on May 1, 2018 in North America and Europe:

These titles will become available on May 1, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem April’s line-up of titles.

What do you think of the May 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!