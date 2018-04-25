Japanese Sales Chart: God of War Off to a Hot Start

The Japanese sales chart for the week has been released, and as expected, the God of War effect is very real. Combined with the high acclaim the newly released game is getting and the hype around it, it quickly shot up to the second spot in the week’s chart. Unfortunately, it wasn’t able to take the top spot, as one of the also newly released Nintendo Labo kits was able to nearly double the sales figures for God of War, proving that people will always love simplicity. Elsewhere on the charts, Far Cry 5 continues to impress after its launch, as it has once again stayed within the top 20. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom also had a good week, as it did just enough to keep itself wedged firmly into the top 20 bestselling games of the week as well.

As far as hardware goes, the PlayStation 4 was once again one of the two highest selling consoles, with the PlayStation 4 Pro also outselling most of the other home console competition. According to Media Create, here are the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from April 16 to April 22, 2018:

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) – 90,410 God of War (PS4) – 46,091 Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch) – 28,629 Kirby: Star Allies (Switch) – 17,381 (433,488) Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 16,617 (2,248,923) The Snack World: Trejarers Gold (Switch) – 15,847 (51,502) Metal Max Xeno (PS4) – 15,044 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 11,393 (1,484,644) Metal Max Xeno (PSVR) – 8,355 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) – 6,895 (961,427) Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) – 6,491 (1,697,522) Far Cry 5 (PS4) – 6,280 (122,958) Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition – 5,750 (17,116) Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon (3DS) – 3,569 (1,618,478) Death end re;Quest (PS4) – 3,348 (18,651) Portal Knights (Switch) – 3,226 Neo Atlas 1469 (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 3,176 Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) – 3,103 (2,006,158) Rainbow Six Siege Advanced (PS4) – 2,896 (41,872) Detective Pikachu (3DS) – 2,817 (71,209) Systems (Previous Week) Nintendo Switch – 34,165 (36,308) PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,967 (1,473) PlayStation 4 – 4,480 (9,491) New 2DS LL – 4,191 (4,564) PlayStation Vita – 2,892 (2,921) New 3DS LL – 2,842 (3,366) 2DS – 439 (616) Xbox One – 59 (55) Xbox One X – 57 (17)

[Source: Gematsu]