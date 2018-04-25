Dungeon Crawler Wizard of Legend Launching on PS4 Next Month

Developers Contingent99 have announced today that Wizard of Legend, a dungeon crawler that was originally announced via Kickstarter last year, will be making its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 15. After launching in January 2017, the game quickly received the necessary funding to bring the title to life, and now fans can finally jump into the full adventure.

You can check out a trailer for the game below:

According to the company, alongside the game launching in May, the studio is also working on the first update to the game, which will add a new wind-themed council member as well as a full entourage of wild elemental enemies for players to take on. For those unaware, Wizard of Legend is a fast-paced dungeon crawler that incorporates rogue-like elements, allowing players to take over the role of a powerful wizard who must overcome the Chaos Trials to become a truly legendary Wizard.

For more on Wizard of Legend, check out below for a brief look at the story of the game and some of its features:

Story Every year in the Kingdom of Lanova, the Council of Magic holds the Chaos Trials, a gauntlet of magical challenges put forth by its strongest members. Contestants that successfully complete all of the challenges and demonstrate superior wizardry earn the right to become a Wizard of Legend! Gameplay Battle your way through each challenge by defeating powerful conjured enemies! Collect valuable spells and relics and build up your magical arsenal to fit your playstyle! Achieve mastery over magic by chaining spells together to create devastating combinations! Face and defeat council members in magical combat to become a Wizard of Legend! Key Features Fast paced spell slinging combat

Use powerful spell combinations to destroy your enemies

Procedurally generated levels mean a new challenge every time

Tons of spells and items to fit your playstyle

Local multiplayer allows you to play with or against a friend

Full gamepad and controller support

Wizard of Legend will launch on May 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.