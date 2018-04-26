Final Fantasy XII’s Vayne Joins Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Today

Team Ninja announced earlier today that one of the more iconic characters in Final Fantasy history would be joining the ranks of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT today. Vayne Carudas Solidor, the legendary antagonist from Final Fantasy XII, will be joining the game as the first Season Pass character. Judging by a brief introductory trailer, it seems as if his inclusion will open the door up for more possibilities when it comes to the 3-on-3 team action of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT.

You can check out a trailer for the character below:

As you can tell from the trailer above, Vaye comes with his own unique skill set that will make players who try to use him retool their lineups in order to get the best possible combinations. Vaye is now available as part of the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Season Pass – currently priced at $29.99 – or as an individual purchase. A new Weapons Pack is also available today, adding in some extra items, for $19.99.

For more on the fighting game, check out our Dissidia Final Fantasy NT review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say:

Without the inclusion of basic in-game move lists or character tutorials, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT presents players with a pretty steep barrier to entry and learning curve. It does itself a disservice by not providing the tools necessary for players to get the most out of the experience. As a huge Final Fantasy fan, I was determined to learn the ins-and-outs of Dissidia’s complex systems. Once I crested that peak, I was addicted. “Just one more match” has never become more a part of my gaming vocabularly than during the last week while pitting Bartz against Kuja or teaming Cloud of Darkness with Y’shtola. Dissidia is Final Fantasy through and through, from epic battles to incredible music to deep and obscure mechanics that most players won’t fully understand until they are hours into the game.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT update 1.06 is available now.