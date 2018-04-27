Latest Kursk Trailer Details the Tranquil Life Aboard a Submarine

Earlier today, developers Jujubee released a brand new trailer for the upcoming documentary-adventure game Kursk. The game, which tells the story of the Russian atomic submarine K-141 Kursk and its sinking, has no release date yet, but is currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The trailer (below) doesn’t reveal too much about the game, but does give us an ominous monologue from one of the crew members aboard the submarine about the tranquility of it all.

While there is no release date yet, Jujubee has announced that during their panel at the Pixel Heaven festival in June, they will be revealing that information to fans. “We believe the time has come to tell real stories. In an age in which we compete for the free time of consumers against the entire entertainment industry, including movies and TV series, and when people are less likely to read non-fiction, game producers have an additional obligation.” said Michael Stępień, CEO of Jujubee. “It’s true that games are becoming more complex, offering an incredible audio-visual experience, and allowing us to lose ourselves in a virtual world, but they rarely help us grow. That is why we want to step outside the self-contained world of video game subject matter and invite players to broaden their knowledge about history or the actual world. We’re convinced that KURSK will be a very attractive title to anyone looking for an ambitious and mature game”

For more on the upcoming Kursk, check out below for a brief overview of the upcoming game:

KURSK is the first ever documentary-adventure game. It will focus on the tragedy of the Russian atomic submarine K-141 Kursk, which sank in the Barents Sea in August 2000. The game’s plot will be largely based on facts, making the player a witness to dramatic events that shook the world at the time.

Kursk is currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.