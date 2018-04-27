Destiny 2 Seasonal Crucible Ranks Explained, Reworked Matchmaking Coming May 8

On May 8, along with the Warmind expansion, Season 3 of content, and a massive Exotic weapon overhaul, Destiny 2 will be bringing a ranked system to the Crucible. Destiny 2’s PVP mode has long needed some kind of ranking system to incentivize longer term play, and Bungie finally detailed how the ranking system will work.

If you play a game like Overwatch, you’ll already be pretty familiar with how the Destiny 2 Crucible ranking system is structured. On one side is Valor, a ranking that only goes up and is designed to highlight time commitment that people make to the Crucible. On the other is Glory, a ranking that can go up or down based on wins, losses, and streaks, and will determine your skill level. Both rankings have six sub-levels (Guardian, Brave, Heroic, Fabled, Mythic, and Legend) with rewards granted as each level is reached.

On the Valor side, points cap out at 2000, but you can reset your rank once you reach that (similar to Prestige in Call of Duty). Certain rewards will require rank resets a certain number of times, but there is no cap to the number of times you can reset. If you go on a win streak, you will get a bonus that increases up to five wins. You can increase Valor by playing in the Quickplay, Rumble, and Mayhem playlists.

Glory is more difficult to increase and requires real skill with PVP. The points cap out at 5500, going up with wins and win streaks, but down with losses and loss streaks. Bonus points are granted in the first four levels for playing three matches. Rank decay begins in the final two levels that can be staved off by playing three matches. At Fabled level, there will be a unique seasonal reward awarded to players. Season 3’s reward is Redrix’s Claymore, an excellent pulse rifle with a unique perk that increases the rate of fire but does not decrease damage dealt. Reaching Legendary will grant an ornament for that weapon to show your status.

Glory is only found in the competitive playlist. Iron Banner and Trials each have their own ranking systems, and as such the new Crucible ranking will not affect those playlists. Progression is account based, not character based, so you can play with any characters you are most comfortable with.

One of the biggest complaints about Crucible has been stacked teams versus random solo players and how unfair those fights can feel. Bungie is reworking the matchmaking to use a modified value when taking team size into account. If you do end up fighting against a full fireteam, it should be a much more even fight now. They will be watching for feedback and tweaking the settings as necessary once it goes live.

Earlier this week, Destiny 2: Warmind was revealed in full with a cinematic prologue trailer and a look at what’s coming to the game. The destination map for the expansion leaked out showing some new secrets to chase, and Bungie revealed Exotic Masterworks, another effort to make Destiny 2 the hobby game that the studio and players alike want it to be.

Will you taking part in the new Destiny 2 ranked Crucible?

[Source: Bungie]