Flipping Death Release Date Announced for August

Rising Star Games and Zonik have announced this week that the spiritual successor to Stick It To The Man, Flipping Death will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this August. Previously, all we knew was that the game was coming in Spring 2018, but now that the developers have narrowed down that window, fans can get more excited. The physical release of the game will launch alongside the digital versions of the game and will include exclusive additional physical collector cards inside the box as an added incentive.

For those who might be unaware, Flipping Death is a game that centers on death being on vacation. Therefore, players will take on the role of Penny as she solves puzzles in both the living and dead sides of the world while also trying to uncover the mystery of your own death.

As far as the physical release goes, the physical collector cards were created by the artists of Zoink Games and will contain character bios and also unlock codes to help complete your digital collection of cards in the game. “We are honored to work in continued partnership with such an esteemed and award-winning creative force as Zoink Games”, said Martin Defries, Managing Director at Rising Star Games. “Being able to bring Zoink’s wild imagination and vision of Flipping Death to players in physical boxed form with additional items in the box enables Rising Star Games to serve the community as well as nurture new Zoink fans.”

For a look at the list of features for Flipping Death, check below:

Flipping Death key features: Unique mix of adventure and platforming set in a twisted, rich and colorful world

Flip the entire world with the press of a single button

Possess the living and use them to solve puzzles

Innovative physics combined with an immersive story told over several different chapters

Spiritual successor to Zoink’s previous smash hit game Stick It To The Man

Flipping Death will release in Spring 2018.