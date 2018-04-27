MLB Home Run Derby VR Now Available for PSVR and HTC Vive

If you’re a baseball fan and happen to own a PlayStation VR set, then you’re in luck. Major League Baseball has just released MLB Home Run Derby VR, its first-ever virtual reality game, for PSVR and the HTC Vive.

Let’s take a quick look at this MLB Home Run Derby VR trailer:



Serving primarily as a batting simulator, the game allows you to step into Marlins Park in Miami, Progressive Field in Cleveland, as well as Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. These have been beautifully recreated and promise an authentic, realistic 3D experience.

Players attempt to hit as many home runs as possible in timed competitions through the use of motion controls. Total points are then shown in worldwide leaderboards that showcase everyone’s standings.

Home Run Derby VR was already available in a limited fashion prior to its release, including last year’s MLB Battlegrounds in London, along with several offseason events over the past year. That said, the game is still being showcased and will be featured at the Padres-Dodgers series in Mexico between May 4-6.

Fans can also get a taste through various MLB clubs later this year, including the D-backs, Braves, White Sox, Astros, Marlins, Twins, A’s, Cardinals, Padres, Giants, Rays, and Nationals. Each event will feature a 3D recreation of its respective ballpark within the game.

Lastly, the 2012 mobile version of Home Run Derby is available for iOS and Android devices. It was recently updated with 30 MLB ballparks, realistically-rendered Derby participants from the past weight competitions, and a redesigned multiplayer mode.

Ready to hit a home run? Be sure to grab MLB Home Run Derby VR for $19.99 on PlayStation VR and HTC Vive devices.

[Via: MLB.com]