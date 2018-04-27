Dynasty Warriors 9 Will Add Three More Weapons as DLC This May

Koei Tecmo doesn’t seem to stop updating Dynasty Warriors 9 anytime soon, even after the game has been released worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam since last February. They have just made another announcement, revealing the details on the Additional Weapons DLC pack that will be released in mid-May.

This pack will actually add three weapon types returning from past Dynasty Warriors games. Unlike the DLC weapons in Dynasty Warriors 7 and 8, equipping these weapons to their intended owners will also let them unleash exclusive attacks. You can read the details on this DLC as translated from the Japanese official website right below:

Adds 3 new weapon types. Each weapon type will have exclusive actions and low, middle, and high rank weapons prepared.

The weapons can be equipped by any characters, but equipping them to characters who have them as a favorite weapon type will let them unleash unique actions. Claws – Favorite weapon of Zhang He

– Favorite weapon of Fencing Sword (also known as Sword and Hook) – Favorite weapon of Xu Shu

(also known as Sword and Hook) – Favorite weapon of Emei Piercers – Favorite weapon of Wang Yi

Dynasty Warriors 9‘s producer Akihiro Suzuki also clarified in the official Dynasty Warriors Twitter account that they will also publish action gameplay trailers of these weapons later.

[Suzuki-P] Here’s more information for the Additional Weapons pack to be published soon for Dynasty Warriors 9.

It will be published in mid-May, and there are three weapon types added, which are Claws, Fencing Sword (Sword & Hook), and Emei Piercers. After the Golden Week is over, we plan to publish their action trailers in order.

As a side note, Golden Week is a series of holidays in Japan that take place around the end of April or the first week of May, and most Japanese companies will take a break for the entire week. So expect the videos to be uploaded around the second week of the month.

In the coming months after the DLC weapons are added, Koei Tecmo will release the third and last DLC pack included in the Dynasty Warriors 9 season pass that will turn the four new unique NPCs (Yuan Shu, Hua Xiong, Dong Bai, Xiahouji) into playable characters.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]