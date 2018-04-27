Black Clover: Quartet Knights Adds 2 Female Characters to the Mix and Releases the First Character Trailer

Bandai Namco has confirmed the addition of 2 more characters for Black Clover: Quartet Knights. Those two will be Black Bull’s very own Vanessa Enoteca, and another female magician named Karna.

Vanessa is an easy going girl that loves to drink. She is a member of the Black Bulls, the Magic Knight squad where the protagonist, Asta, belongs to. She is shown to have a very voluptuous body, and she knows it, often times flirting and seducing with members of the squad. She is shown to be very proficient in thread magic, to the point where her strongest technique (in the manga series) allowed her to alter fate itself.

There are no information about Karna yet, but it is said that she possesses “terrifying” moon magic.

Bandai Namco also released a new character trailer, which is the first of many more to come. The first one focused on Asta and his struggles to become a magic knight.

For more information on the game, here’s an overview courtesy of Bandai Namco:

In A World Of Magic, Knights Will Stand Up! Humanity once came close to being decimated by demons. It was just one mage who saved humankind, known thereafter as the Wizard King and regarded as a legend. For generations, the Wizard King has protected the people of this magical world. Based on the hit manga and anime series, prepare for a new legend to enter the fray in Black Clover: Quartet Knights! Build Your Own Magic Knights Squad Select players featuring various attack, defense and support specializations and square off in teams of 4 in high tension third person magical combat!

Black Clover: Quartet Knights will be available for the PlayStation 4 this year.

Here are some screenshots of Vanessa and Karna: