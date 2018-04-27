Prepare Your Vita for the Suspense Thrill of Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly

Aksys Games has just announced the launch of Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly, a new interactive fiction title for the PlayStation Vita. This game is from Otomate (Idea Factory) and is the first in a series of three otome, or interactive fiction, games. Players who will be buying this title will be able to receive an oversized 3” x 4.5” collectible character card set, found inside the game case. Would-be fans of the series, should they purchase all three titles, will receive an exclusive set of enamel pins.

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly’s story involves a girl waking up in a mysterious mansion without any memory of how she got there. She also doesn’t remember her name, or who she was in the past. Before she can compose herself to what’s happening, she is forced to run away for her life as a grotesque monster suddenly attacks her. Players then need to follow the black butterflies as the choices they make unlock numerous story paths. These paths lead the player into exploring the mansion filled with fascinating characters, and a plethora of surprising endings. A certain mini-game lets players unlock additional plot elements.

Below are information regarding the bonuses upon buying the game, via Aksys Games:

From creepy towns to shadowy mansions and ancient feuds, each of the three “Summer of Mystery” games feature suspenseful storylines and include a premium set of oversized character cards. Customers who purchase either physical or digital copies of the designated titles may email their receipts to get an exclusive set of collector pins. Only 1,000 sets of the enamel collector pins will be made, and are available on a first come, first served basis to US residents only between April 27 and July 31, 2018, or until supplies run out. A small shipping and handling charge will be applied, and pins begin shipping on July 1, not before. The promotion applies only to newly-purchased copies of the games, not used, and a final purchase receipt must be submitted, not pre-order receipts.

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly has been rated ‘T’ for Teen by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB). The game will be release in the summer of 2018.

Below are some screenshots of the game: