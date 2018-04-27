Imposters are Ambushing Gun-Gale Online – More Help from Players Needed

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is the edgiest SAO game so far. That’s why it deserves an equally edgy sounding DLC.

Today, Fatal Bullet publisher Bandai Namco has announced the release of the first downloadable expansion for the game. Aptly named “Ambush of the Imposters,” the DLC will be available worldwide and will contain the following:

New playable characters: Dyne, Yamikaze and Musketeer X

New game mode Bullet of Bullets: With their customised characters, players can fight Kirito and other characters in this new offline mode

Four-versus-Four Deathmatch Multiplayer Mode (available in Hero Battle and Avatar Battle): Players can now fight in teams of four against each other without a boss enemy.

New story, new dungeon and new boss enemies are also available

More details regarding the DLC and the update patch release last April 25 can be found here.

For those curious about this rendition of the SAO universe, here’s an overview via Bandai Namco:

Game overview Your Choice is Heavier and Faster Than a Bullet Become the hero of Gun Gale Online in the latest game of the SAO franchise in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

Step into the versatile landscapes and environments of Gun Gale Online with unique and realistic designs resembling something out of a sci-fi movie and numerous other weapons and fighting styles to choose from.

Interact with characters from the Sword Art Online original novels, anime and previous games as you navigate a world that is vastly personalized and visually enhanced.

Play as the protagonist, battle against opponents using new weapons and further customize gameplay by creating skills and abilities.

Full dive into Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet!

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is available right now for the PlayStation 4.