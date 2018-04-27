Top 5 Tastiest Monster Hunter World Monsters

You’ve been hunting Monster Hunter World monsters for a few months now, but which five monsters would make the tastiest meals? These five are prepped and ready to serve up a variety of different dishes and no, I’m not eating a Grimalkyne!

All of these portions are jumbo-sized, of course, because it isn’t a Monster Hunter-eating experience without more food than you could begin to imagine eating. Everyone loves a bit of a challenge though – especially when it comes to food – so chow down on the monsters that would make the best, most filling meals – you’ve got to slay them first, though and, as you know, that’s no easy task…

