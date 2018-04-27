Yakuza 6 Giveaway – Win a PS4 Code For the Game!

God of War wasn’t the only dad simulator to release this last month. One of PlayStation’s most notoriously bizarre and detailed franchises localized its latest entry for NA gamers in April. Yakuza 6 brings the story of Kazuma Kiryu to a close in an intimate but epic way. If you have yet to babysit while fighting crime bosses and doing 15 other crazy things, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to the kind folks over at Sega, we’ve got one Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PS4 code to give away just for PlayStation LifeStyle readers.

One (1) Grand Prize Winner:

One (1) NA PS4 code for Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

How to Enter

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, simply drop a comment below telling us which of Yakuza’s many substories is your favorite and why. Bonus points for creative and unique answers! Our readers are our most important asset, so we want to hear from you. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

Contest is for NA only! Code provided by Sega can only be redeemed on a NA PSN account.

The giveaway is running through Wednesday, May 2, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Thursday, May 3. If you are selected as a winner, we will be sending you the code through your contact information on the channel you won from (Facebook, Twitter, Disqus email). Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to receive the notification email.

Our Yakuza 6 review talked about how intimate the story feels as it focuses on closing out the story of Kiryu. We also have a second Yakuza 6 review from when it was an import title, before the NA localization was complete, and we felt the same way at that time about the game’s fitting swan song for the lead character.

If you do win (or if you have the game already) don’t miss our Yakuza 6 substories guide and walkthrough that will show you where to find and how to complete every single Yakuza 6 substory.

Good luck in our Yakuza 6 giveaway!