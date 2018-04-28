GTA IV Update Removes a Large Portion of Its Music Library 10 Years After Release
Believe it or not, Grand Theft Auto IV still has a dedicated fanbase ten years after its release. Earlier this week, players noticed an update from Rockstar stating that licensing restrictions require the studio to remove certain songs from the game. The changes went live yesterday, and fans have painstakingly put together the full list of songs removed, which you can find below:
Vladivostok FM
- Kino – “Группа крови” [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type] (1988)
- Marakesh – “Ждать” [Zhdat / To Wait] (2006)
- Zveri – “Квартира” [Kvartira / The Flat] (2006)
- Seryoga – “King Ring” (2005)
- Splean – “Линия жизни” [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline] (2000)
- Basta – “Мама” [Mama / Mother] (2006)
- Leningrad – “Никого не жалко” [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One] (2002)
- Ranetki Girls – “О тебе” [O Tebe / About You] (2006)
- Dolphin – “РЭП” [Rap] (2008)
- Glukoza – “Швайне” [Schweine / Pigs in German] (2005)
- Ruslana – “Wild Dances” Ukranian FM Version (2004)
- Oleg Kvasha – “Зеленоглазое такси” Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi] (2007)
Liberty Rock Radio
- The Smashing Pumpkins – “1979” (1995)
- Stevie Nicks – “Edge of Seventeen” (1981)
- Electric Light Orchestra – “Evil Woman” (1975)
- David Bowie – “Fascination” (1975)
- Black Sabbath – Heaven And Hell (1980)
The Journey
- Terry Riley – “A Rainbow in Curved Air” (1969)
- Michael Shrieve – “Communique: ‘Approach Spiral'” (1984)
- San Juan Sounds
- Angel y Khriz – “Ven Báilalo” (2004)
- IF99 – International Funk
- Gil Scott-Heron – “Home Is Where the Hatred Is” (1971)
Liberty City Hardcore
- Cro-Mags – “It’s the Limit” (1985)
- Leeway – “Enforcer” (1988)
K109 The Studio
- Tamiko Jones – “Can’t Live Without Your Love” (1979)
The Vibe 98.8
- Mtume – “C.O.D. (I’ll Deliver)” (1984)
Radio Broker
- Ralph Myerz – “The Teacher” (2006)
The Beat 102.7
- Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) – Crackhouse (2008)
- Papoose – Stylin’ (2008)
The Classics
- Brand Nubian – All for One (1990)
- Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) – Droppin’ Science (1988)
Episodes and EFLC
K109 – TBOGT
- “Still In Love” by Rose Royce
L.C.H.C. – TLAD
- “Call from the Grave” by Bathory
Liberty Rock Radio – TLAD
- “Touch Too Much” by AC/DC
- “Five To One” by The Doors
- “Jane” by Jefferson Starship
- “Run To The Hills” by Iron Maiden
Vladivostok FM – TBOGT
- “Salvation” by Sucker DJs
- “Music” by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena
- “When Love Takes Over” by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
Vice City FM
- “C’est la Vie” by Robbie Nevil
- “History” by Mai Tai
- “Teardrops” by Womack & Womack
- “Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)” by Scritti Politti
- “You’re the Voice” by John Farnham
Video Editor
- “A City Under Siege” by Boy 8-Bit
- “Boxer” by Crookers (feat. Nic Sarno)
- “Stickin” by SonicC
- “The Best Thing” by Hook N Sling
- “You Never Know” by Marly
Additional Removals
Bahama Mammas Club Mix * “TBOGT Theme (Downtempo Mix)” by Aaron Johnston, Jesse Murphy & Avi Bortnick (Previously Unused)
As promised, Rockstar replaced the songs it removed from Vladivostok FM with the following:
- ALEKSEY BOLSHOY: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke
- SERYOGA: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)
- DELICE: Goryacheye Leto
- SERYOGA: Dobav’ Skorost
- RIFFMASTER: Begu (Rancho Song)
- RIFFMASTER Riffmaster Tony
- ZHENYA FOKIN: Noch’ju
- AYVENGO: Underground
- KIEVELEKTRO: Gulyaj, Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)
- AYVENGO: Reprezenty
- SERYOGA: Chiki
Any of our readers still playing GTA IV?
