GTA IV Update Removes a Large Portion of Its Music Library 10 Years After Release

Believe it or not, Grand Theft Auto IV still has a dedicated fanbase ten years after its release. Earlier this week, players noticed an update from Rockstar stating that licensing restrictions require the studio to remove certain songs from the game. The changes went live yesterday, and fans have painstakingly put together the full list of songs removed, which you can find below:

Vladivostok FM Kino – “Группа крови” [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type] (1988)

Marakesh – “Ждать” [Zhdat / To Wait] (2006)

Zveri – “Квартира” [Kvartira / The Flat] (2006)

Seryoga – “King Ring” (2005)

Splean – “Линия жизни” [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline] (2000)

Basta – “Мама” [Mama / Mother] (2006)

Leningrad – “Никого не жалко” [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One] (2002)

Ranetki Girls – “О тебе” [O Tebe / About You] (2006)

Dolphin – “РЭП” [Rap] (2008)

Glukoza – “Швайне” [Schweine / Pigs in German] (2005)

Ruslana – “Wild Dances” Ukranian FM Version (2004)

Oleg Kvasha – “Зеленоглазое такси” Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi] (2007) Liberty Rock Radio The Smashing Pumpkins – “1979” (1995)

Stevie Nicks – “Edge of Seventeen” (1981)

Electric Light Orchestra – “Evil Woman” (1975)

David Bowie – “Fascination” (1975)

Black Sabbath – Heaven And Hell (1980) The Journey Terry Riley – “A Rainbow in Curved Air” (1969)

Michael Shrieve – “Communique: ‘Approach Spiral'” (1984)

San Juan Sounds

Angel y Khriz – “Ven Báilalo” (2004)

IF99 – International Funk

Gil Scott-Heron – “Home Is Where the Hatred Is” (1971) Liberty City Hardcore Cro-Mags – “It’s the Limit” (1985)

Leeway – “Enforcer” (1988) K109 The Studio Tamiko Jones – “Can’t Live Without Your Love” (1979) The Vibe 98.8 Mtume – “C.O.D. (I’ll Deliver)” (1984) Radio Broker Ralph Myerz – “The Teacher” (2006) The Beat 102.7 Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) – Crackhouse (2008)

Papoose – Stylin’ (2008) The Classics Brand Nubian – All for One (1990)

Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) – Droppin’ Science (1988) Episodes and EFLC K109 – TBOGT “Still In Love” by Rose Royce L.C.H.C. – TLAD “Call from the Grave” by Bathory Liberty Rock Radio – TLAD “Touch Too Much” by AC/DC

“Five To One” by The Doors

“Jane” by Jefferson Starship

“Run To The Hills” by Iron Maiden Vladivostok FM – TBOGT “Salvation” by Sucker DJs

“Music” by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena

“When Love Takes Over” by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland Vice City FM “C’est la Vie” by Robbie Nevil

“History” by Mai Tai

“Teardrops” by Womack & Womack

“Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)” by Scritti Politti

“You’re the Voice” by John Farnham Video Editor “A City Under Siege” by Boy 8-Bit

“Boxer” by Crookers (feat. Nic Sarno)

“Stickin” by SonicC

“The Best Thing” by Hook N Sling

“You Never Know” by Marly Additional Removals Bahama Mammas Club Mix * “TBOGT Theme (Downtempo Mix)” by Aaron Johnston, Jesse Murphy & Avi Bortnick (Previously Unused)

As promised, Rockstar replaced the songs it removed from Vladivostok FM with the following:

ALEKSEY BOLSHOY: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke

SERYOGA: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)

DELICE: Goryacheye Leto

SERYOGA: Dobav’ Skorost

RIFFMASTER: Begu (Rancho Song)

RIFFMASTER Riffmaster Tony

ZHENYA FOKIN: Noch’ju

AYVENGO: Underground

KIEVELEKTRO: Gulyaj, Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)

AYVENGO: Reprezenty

SERYOGA: Chiki

Any of our readers still playing GTA IV?

[Source: GTA Forums via Reddit]