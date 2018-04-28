Another Rating for Hitman: Sniper Assassin Appears Online, Confirms PS4 Release

In February this year, the Australian Classification Board rated Hitman: Sniper Assassin for multiple unspecified platforms but in the absence of an official announcement, fans guessed that a mobile spin-off was on its way. Now, the Korean rating board has published a listing for the same title but the organization has gone a step further to confirm PlayStation 4 as one of the platforms that it’s headed to.

It seems that Sniper Assassin will be similar to last gen’s Sniper Challenge that was offered as a pre-order bonus with Absolution. With Hitman: Definitive Edition releasing on May 18, it’s likely that we’ll hear something soon.

The IO Interactive franchise was picked up by publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment earlier this month. The company will be publishing the Definitive Edition.

In case you missed the initial announcement, here’s what the upcoming version offers:

The Hitman: Definitive Edition will feature new in-game disguises for Agent 47 inspired by classic IO Interactive titles – Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas – celebrating the Danish studio’s 20th anniversary, in addition to all previously released content and game updates from the first season of Hitman.

We’ll update our readers when IO Interactive makes an official announcement so stay tuned.

[Source: Korean Rating Board, Australian Classification Board]