Analyst Estimates Detroit: Become Human Will Sell Around 3-4 Million Copies

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter has said that Quantic Dream’s upcoming title, Detroit: Become Human, is likely to sell around 3-4 million copies, which he believes is a good number considering the nature of the game and its exclusivity.

Speaking to GamingBolt, Pachter said that while he’s a fan of Quantic Dream’s projects, he believes that the studio’s games only appeal to a certain type of audience. “They are very much a more niche style of gameplay, they’re single player only, and we’re in this era now where the single player gamer is on one side, and the multiplayer gamer is on the other,” he explained. “I think Quantic Dream makes very dark, very thoughtful stories, but if you just want escapism, their games won’t be the best ones to play.”

Considering this, Pachter concluded that Detroit: Become Human isn’t “doing 15 million units, or outselling God of War.”

Quantic Dream’s 2010 hit, Heavy Rain, generated a considerable amount of profit for Sony and is estimated to have sold over 5 million copies thus far (including the PlayStation 4 release). An estimate of 3-4 million certainly doesn’t sound unreasonable for the upcoming title but how well the game is received only time will tell.

Detroit: Become Human releases on May 25. A demo is available now.

[Source: GamingBolt]