Dragon Ball FighterZ Vegito (SSGSS) DLC Officially Confirmed, Watch a Trailer

Back in March, a Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC update not only added Broly and Bardock to the game but also ended up revealing future DLC characters in a backup file. One of the leaked characters was Vegito (SSGSS), who has now been officially confirmed.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Taiwan seems to have leaked the trailer early, however. A post on its Facebook page announcing the character was subsequently removed but not before folks at ResetEra noticed, and YouTube user World Wide Weeb managed to copy and re-upload the trailer that you can see above. In case the video is removed, you can find a copy via ShonenGames below (we’ll add a video from the official channel once it becomes available):

In case you missed it, Fused Zamasu DLC was also leaked in the aforementioned backup file in March, a trailer for which we recently shared. No release date for the character has been announced yet but here’s an official overview:

Fused Zamasu is born from the fusion of Goku Black and Future Zamasu through Potara earrings. Thanks to the Super Dragon Balls, Fused Zamasu has gained ultimate power and invincibility making him the most devastating god of all time. His unlimited power also allows him to float in the air after his attacks and to move in any direction, making him a unique character to control. Fused Zamasu’s Ultimate Attack Divine Wrath, is a huge shot from his fingertip and is best used after a rush attack.

We’ll update our readers when further details about Vegito (SSGSS) DLC are released.

[Source: ResetEra]