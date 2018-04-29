PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: May 1 – City of Killing

May is finally upon us and with it comes an entirely digital release week, sporting six PS4 new releases and two for the PlayStation VR. Vita owners are sadly left without a new release, so this might be a great time to make some progress with that backlog. On the Playstation 4, take to the skies in Guns of Icarus Alliance or round the bases in Super Mega Baseball 2. On the PlayStation VR, just plan to kill a lot in Killing Floor: Incursion or race through checkpoints in Pirate Flight.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

Killing Floor: Incursion (Digital)

Pirate Flight (Digital)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

