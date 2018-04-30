Cory Barlog Has Five More God of War Games Mapped Out in His Head

If you’re anything like us, you’ve finished God of War and have been left wanting more, wondering what comes next. On a recent episode of the Kotaku Splitscreen podcast, Cory Barlog revealed that he has five more God of War games mapped out in his head. While far from set in stone, it’s no surprise that Barlog has the God of War future planned. It would be virtually impossible to set up the kind of reveals and payoffs that future games are sure to bring otherwise.

Does this mean we’re actually going to get five more games? Not likely, but it’s reassuring to know that the future of the series is being kept in mind as they develop each individual title. God of War sets up numerous directions that the studio could take in the future, even if Barlog doesn’t helm them himself. They’ve already talked about possible other mythologies to explore, but it looks like we’ll be staying with Norse mythology for the foreseeable future. In fact, by saying five more games, Barlog could even be indicating eventually moving into another mythology by the fourth or fifth one.

Does this mean that it will take another 25 years to get the complete story? Barlog doesn’t think so. God of War took five years to develop because of its radical reinvention. Releasing new games in the series shouldn’t take nearly as long now that they have the formula they want to use. Remember that there were six games released (if you include the PSP titles) between 2005 and 2013, which is only eight years. It was only two or three years between each of the main numbered console games and Ascension.

Minor Spoilers for God of War Follow

So what could the future of God of War games entail? We haven’t even met some of the biggest bads in Norse mythology yet, with many of them only being referenced. While we’ll definitely continue the story that was started in this God of War, there’s a good chance we could find ourselves going backwards too. Many of the non-numbered God of War games exist outside of the main timeline, and it’s possible that future titles could actually look backwards for inspiration, better connecting the end of God of War III to God of War PS4.

The secret ending hints at the future of the series, but there are a lot of questions we have about the past (and a lot of Mimir’s tales indicate that time isn’t quite as linear as one might expect within this mythology. Over the next decade, we could see a God of War future that both pays off reveals made in this game, and answers the unanswered questions about connections between Kratos’s tragic Greek ending and his slow redemption in Norse mythology.

Are you surprised that Barlog has the future narrative lines mapped out for five more games? What do you hope that God of War future titles explore?

[Source: Kotaku]