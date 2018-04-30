Dragon’s Crown Pro Releases New Comparison Trailer in 4K

Dragon’s Crown Pro is almost with us, bringing full 4k goodness – from enhanced 4K graphics to fully re-recorded orchestral arrangement for all musical tracks. Thus, Atlus released a full 4K trailer comparison, complete with and updated BGM. For people who liked the original BGM, it’s still available in the game and can be swapped anytime in the game’s audio options.

Dragon’s Crown Pro features include:

Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully-refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

A Rousing Adventurer’s Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown.

Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!

Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

The Battle-Hardened Edition of Dragon’s Crown Pro, brings Vanillaware’s adventure straight into your hands. The set includes seven collectible cards representing each of the glasses in-game plus the common skills. They are all encapsulated in a shining metal case for ultimate game collectors.

Dragon’s Crown Pro will be available physically and digitally on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on May 15, 2018.