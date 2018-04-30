Strategy Game Drive on Moscow is Officially Out Today on PlayStation 4
Developers Shenandoah Studios have announced that Drive on Moscow, a strategy game from the same creators of the highly successful Battle of the Bulge, is officially out today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game can be found on either digital store for $9.99, and will put players along the Eastern Front of World War II, fighting one of the most pivotal battles in the war: the defense of Moscow.
For a look at the game, check out a trailer for its PC version that was released last year:
For more on the now released strategy title, check out below for a brief overview and some key features, courtesy of Shenandoah Studios:
Drive on Moscow: War in the Snow, a strategy game from the award-winning makers of Battle of the Bulge, invites you to take command of the pivotal battle of World War II! Defend the homeland as the Soviets, or lead a bold push to seize the Soviet capital as the Axis. As commander, direct your troops across a detailed campaign map, capturing territory and planning strategies. You must overcome your opponent, vast distances, and extreme weather to achieve victory.
Features:
- Play as the Soviets or the Axis across three scenarios and the full campaign Command tanks, cavalry, infantry, airborne and more
- Revolutionary impulse based turn and activation system
- Play against multiple distinct AI opponents tailored for each scenario
- Online play is better than ever with enhanced chat features, tournament system, Live PBEM and more opponent information
- Experience Russian winter on a dynamic map that changes with the weather
- Replay entire games to see every move and savor your triumphs
- New leaderboards and stats let you compete on a global scale
- Learn with the tutorial and quick start guide, or visit our online strategy forums to learn from other players
- Full rules are included for advanced players Includes extensive historical photos and commentary
- Designed by Ted Raicer, award-winning designer of Paths of Glory
Drive on Moscow is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.