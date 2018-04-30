Strategy Game Drive on Moscow is Officially Out Today on PlayStation 4

Developers Shenandoah Studios have announced that Drive on Moscow, a strategy game from the same creators of the highly successful Battle of the Bulge, is officially out today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game can be found on either digital store for $9.99, and will put players along the Eastern Front of World War II, fighting one of the most pivotal battles in the war: the defense of Moscow.

For a look at the game, check out a trailer for its PC version that was released last year:

For more on the now released strategy title, check out below for a brief overview and some key features, courtesy of Shenandoah Studios:

Drive on Moscow: War in the Snow, a strategy game from the award-winning makers of Battle of the Bulge, invites you to take command of the pivotal battle of World War II! Defend the homeland as the Soviets, or lead a bold push to seize the Soviet capital as the Axis. As commander, direct your troops across a detailed campaign map, capturing territory and planning strategies. You must overcome your opponent, vast distances, and extreme weather to achieve victory.

Features: Play as the Soviets or the Axis across three scenarios and the full campaign Command tanks, cavalry, infantry, airborne and more

Revolutionary impulse based turn and activation system

Play against multiple distinct AI opponents tailored for each scenario

Online play is better than ever with enhanced chat features, tournament system, Live PBEM and more opponent information

Experience Russian winter on a dynamic map that changes with the weather

Replay entire games to see every move and savor your triumphs

New leaderboards and stats let you compete on a global scale

Learn with the tutorial and quick start guide, or visit our online strategy forums to learn from other players

Full rules are included for advanced players Includes extensive historical photos and commentary

Designed by Ted Raicer, award-winning designer of Paths of Glory

Drive on Moscow is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.