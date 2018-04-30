New Capcom E3 Details Hint at a Fighting/Wrestling Game for PlayStation 4

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event just weeks away, it’s common for vague game announcements to pop up everywhere. Such details are a surefire way to get players excited about their favorite franchises and game studios, after all.

This brings us to some information that recently surfaced from Capcom, the guys behind some of the world’s most well-known gaming properties. According to an E3-related page, the company is set to showcase at least two unknown games based on two grouped categories, with one of them categorized as a fighting/wrestling title for the PlayStation 4.

Now, most gamers already know that Capcom is hard at work on Mega Man 11, as well as a Resident Evil 2 remake. But considering these are clearly not wrestling titles, what could Capcom possibly be working on?

The company once released a wrestling game known as Saturday Night Slam Masters back in the early 1990s, which makes us wonder if the studio is releasing the long-forgotten title for a new generation of gamers.

In an age of remakes, revivals, and compilations, it wouldn’t be far-fetched if certain gems make it to the popular gaming event. Games like Shaq Fu and the various system revivals – including the popular NES Mini – could easily support the notion of Capcom jumping on the bandwagon.

We’re also wondering about those other titles, which are curiously not making it to Sony’s console (at least judging by the screenshot above). The PlayStation 4 is currently the most popular console out there, which makes us wonder whether Capcom truly intends on sticking to the system’s rivals.

Stay tuned as we look deeper into this bundle of joy and mystery. Meanwhile, what do you think Capcom has in stores at this year’s E3?

[Via: Comicbook.com]