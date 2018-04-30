Free FIFA 18 World Cup Update Launches in May

With the World Cup only two months away, Electronic Arts has announced that it will be bringing the biggest tournament in the world to FIFA 18 via a free content update. Beginning on May 29, players will be able to have a full World Cup experience, complete with authentic teams, stadiums, kits, badges, the Official Match Ball and Official Winner’s Trophy, and more FIFA World Cup elements. The update will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

When players are able to get their hands on the update, they will be able to choose one of the 32 qualified teams and try to write their own history. Take part in online friendlies and online tournament modes, or even jump into a custom tournament with friends to select any national team and create your own unique tournament with non-qualified countries. For more on the upcoming update, check out below for a more in-depth overview:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia update lets players choose one of 32 qualified nations to live out their FIFA World Cup dream and write their own history from the group stage to the final in Moscow in Online Friendlies and Online Tournament modes. Dive into Custom Tournament mode to select any licensed national team in FIFA 18 to create a unique tournament draw with non-qualified nations, including Italy, Chile, USA, among others. Additionally, experience the authentic stadium atmospheres in a quick Kick-Off experience, either solo or with friends. Feel the excitement on and off the pitch through official FIFA World Cup elements, from immersive atmospheres that include all 12 stadiums from Russia to authentic pitch environments, and national team banners. The official 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia graphic and broadcast package provides a genuine football experience thanks to the Frostbite engine on the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions, which delivers cinematic scenes that continue the FIFA World Cup experience long after the final whistle.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup update will be available on May 29.