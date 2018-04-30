Here’s the Full Gensokyo Defenders English Trophy List

We recently learned that Exophase has published an English-version trophy list for Gensokyo Defenders on PlayStation 4. While the game is scheduled for release on May 1 in Japan, however, there is no confirmation of an English release date whatsoever. Is there hope for an English game release any time soon?

Here is the Gensokyo Defenders English trophy list, along with their respective requirements:

Deja vu: Send 100 enemies back to the start

Wall of Friendship: Play online

The Great Light Fairies: Clear all of the Light Fairies’ Stages on Normal

The Amazing Ice Fairy: Clear all of Cirno’s Stages on Easy

The Amazing Light Fairies: Clear all of the Light Fairies’ Stages on Easy

The Strongest Light Fairies: Clear all of the Light Fairies’ Stages on Hard

The Great Ice Fairy: Clear all of Cirno’s Stages on Normal

Defending’s About Power: Clear a stage with no Traps

Defending’s About Brains: Clear a stage with only Traps

Fairy Infirmary: Defeat more than 500 enemies in a stage

Fantastic Attacker: Defeat more than 12 enemies at once

Maximum Firepower!: Deal more than 350 damage in one attack

Fairy Maestra: Defeat more than 30 enemies in a row

Danger Underfoot: Push 500 enemies into water or lava

Fairy: the Endangered Species: Defeat 10000 enemies

Mastermind: Turn 100 enemies traitor

Danmaku Dancer: Clear the last Stage of Cirno’s Story on Easy without taking damage

Even a (9) Could Do It: Clear the first Stage in Cirno’s Story

The Strongest Defender: Clear all Trophies

The Strongest Ice Fairy: Clear all of Cirno’s Stages on Hard

It’s easy to get excited over this game, especially when judged by its plot and overall features. In a nutshell, you take control of Gensokyo’s residents and fight against countless fairies with powerful spells in a tower defense-like fashion.

Command a total of 20 playable characters as they attack with unique traits and abilities. You may weaken enemies, blow them back, freeze them, or perform other offensive moves to succeed in each level.

This type of action also calls for online co-cop, and Gensokyo Defenders promises to deliver just that.

We can only hope and keep our fingers crossed, at this point. We’ll keep you updated on a potential Gensokyo Defenders English release date as more details become available. Meanwhile, grab yourself a copy when it releases on PS4 in Japan this May 1.

[Via: Exophase]