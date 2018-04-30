New Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Premieres This Week

Even though Red Dead Redemption 2 has been the subject of multiple delays, it still remains one of the most anticipated titles of 2018. With that in mind, Rockstar Games has announced that a brand trailer for the game will premiere on May 2nd. There’s no word yet on exactly what the trailer will be, but when it drops – at 11 am EST – it will likely continue to show off what the story of the game will revolve around, so fans will no doubt be excited.

For a refresher on what Red Dead Redemption 2 is all about, check out below for one of the other trailers released for the game below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally set to release in Fall 2017, but was delayed into Spring 2018 (and now October 2018). This is the first game Rockstar has built from the ground up for the latest generation of consoles, and they explained that they needed some extra time is needed to deliver what fans are expecting from the upcoming open-world title. Here’s what they said when they made the delay:

This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans. We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.

When Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on October 26, 2018 it will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.