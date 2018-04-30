PSA: Last Chance to Redeem PlayStation Plus Free Games for April

Today is your last chance to grab the PlayStation Plus free games for April! Mad Max and Trackmania Turbo, along with four other titles will be disappearing. Starting tomorrow, May 1, an all new lineup of games will be introduced. You don’t have to download the games. Once they are redeemed, as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you will have access to these games whenever you want to download and play them.

You can redeem each of them by heading over to the PlayStation Store and adding them to your cart, or logging in on your PS4 and visiting the PS Plus tab. May 1 will introduce Quantic Dream’s Beyond: Two Souls, fitting as their latest title, Detroit: Become Human, will be arriving during May. Could Rayman Legends offer hints about a Ubisoft reveal at E3? I’d love to see a new Rayman game, but nothing concrete is out there yet.

Leaving the Instant Game Collection (Last Chance to Redeem)

Entering the Instant Game Collection on May 1 in North America and Europe

Along with redeeming the PS Plus games, you should check out the Golden Week sales happening on the PS Store right now, with deep discounts on games like Persona 5 and NieR: Automata (both of which got Game of the Year nods and mentions in our 2017 awards lineup).

Have you redeemed the PlayStation Plus free titles for April yet? Are you excited for Beyond: Two Souls and Rayman Legends to enter the fray tomorrow?