Dragon Quest X Bundle Packages Together All Four Versions of the Game

Fans of Dragon Quest X are in for a treat today, as Square Enix has announced that they will be releasing an updated Dragon Quest X all-in-one package that will feature all four versions of the MMORPG for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and PC. The package is currently slated to launch in Japan on July 26, and there’s no word as of yet if the bundle will be coming Westward, but considering the original game never did, it’s unlikely.

You can check out a trailer for the fourth expansion to the game below:

Preorders for the bundle are available now at the Square Enix Store, where players who can’t wait for a possible Western release can try and grab one now. As for the bundle, the total package will collect everything you need to get started on the game, including (via Gematsu):

Dragon Quest X: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Online (Version 1) Rise of the Five Tribes Online)

Dragon Quest X: Nemureru Yuusha to Michibiki no Meiyuu Online (Version 2) (The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online)

Dragon Quest X: Inishie no Ryuu no Denshou Online (Version 3) (Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online)

Dragon Quest X: 5,000-Nen no Tabiji Harukanaru Kyuuri he Online (Version 4) (5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online)

The Dragon Quest X bundle will launch on July 26 in Japan for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and PC. Make sure to let us know in the comments below if you’d like to see the MMORPG come stateside, or if you plan on picking this up regardless.