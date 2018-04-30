Call of Duty: Black Ops III Update Includes General Stability Fixes

Even though Call of Duty: Black Ops III has been out for a couple of years now, that doesn’t stop the folks over at Treyarch from patching up the game when it needs updating. Today, they announced a brand new update for the game that, while not including anything new, fixes a ton of stability issues and various problems players have found on some of the multiplayer maps.

For the full update list, check out below courtesy of Treyarch:

GLOBAL General General stability updates.

Fixed an issue where some downloadable Multiplayer and Zombies maps were not playable offline. MULTIPLAYER Maps Redwood Snow Fixed miscellaneous collision issues and exploitable locations.

Game Modes Infected Fixed an issue where the end of game victory banner might display the wrong color.

ZOMBIES GobbleGums The Whimsical GobbleGums Projectile Vomiting and Newtonian Negation will now be available to owners of the a la carte Gorod Krovi and Revelations maps, respectively.

For even more Call of Duty: Black Ops III, check out a brief snippet from our review of the game below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is an insanely full featured game. If code was a physical thing, this game disc would be bursting at the seams with how much Treyarch has packed onto one Blu-ray. There’s a little something for everyone here. Players looking for a dark, rich narrative have the campaign. Competitive players have a whole new way to play in multiplayer. Fans of roguelikes and horde modes have Shadows of Evil. Switching between all of these modes is extremely easy too, and it never felt like I was stuck playing one thing or another. Player freedom, customization, and choice are central to every element. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 isn’t just a great Black Ops game. It isn’t just a great Call of Duty game. It’s a damn good game overall.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is available now.