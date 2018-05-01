Chicken Assassin: Reloaded Launching in July on PS4

When you think of games that put you in the shoes of an assassin, you likely think up titles like Hitman, where you must be stealthy and careful not to be caught. OneShark and Akupara Games aim to change that, as they announced today that Chicken Assassin: Reloaded, a game that literally puts you in the shoes (feet?) of a chicken assassin, will launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 17.

You can check out a trailer for the game below:

As you can tell from the chaotic trailer above, you’ll be playing as Mean Mcallister in Chicken Assassin, a chicken that is the living embodiment of “Rambo, Foghorn Leghorn, and a bottle of hot sauce” mixed together. The game spans 11 missions total, features an Endless Mode, and has over 450 unique items to collect along the way, so players will definitely be playing for some time in order to collect everything.

For more on the upcoming game, check out some of its key features below, courtesy of Akupara Games:

Game Features

11 Epic Missions – Punch, slash, and shoot with Mean Mcallister through glorious missions, including a new mission with an epic barbarian tribe – “The First Siege!”

– Punch, slash, and shoot with Mean Mcallister through glorious missions, including a new mission with an epic barbarian tribe – “The First Siege!” Endless Mode – Survive an onslaught of the most difficult enemies in a brand new game mode that will test your endurance…you may want to use the bathroom before attempting

– Survive an onslaught of the most difficult enemies in a brand new game mode that will test your endurance…you may want to use the bathroom before attempting Over 450+ unique items – Who doesn’t like loot?

– Who doesn’t like loot? Visually stunning environments and gorgeous art filled with hidden characters and easter eggs – Our stuff belongs in a museum

– Our stuff belongs in a museum Boss Raids – Feel like a challenge? Take on special bosses along the mission path for special loot. Only the fastest button-mashers should apply!

– Feel like a challenge? Take on special bosses along the mission path for special loot. Only the fastest button-mashers should apply! Deep Customization – Mix and match different clothing and weaponry loadouts to boost and customize Mean Mcallister’s stats and overall look

– Mix and match different clothing and weaponry loadouts to boost and customize Mean Mcallister’s stats and overall look Rooster Tales – Achievement system that rewards you with moola…so that you can buy more stuff

– Achievement system that rewards you with moola…so that you can buy more stuff Black Market – It’s always good to know a guy, who knows a guy, who can get you what you need for the right price

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded will launch on July 17, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.