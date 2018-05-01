Cross-Play Podcast Episode #4: Nintendo Lab-Oh No!

Cross-Play episode four is now live! We considered just drinking in celebration instead of actually recording the podcast, but who are we kidding? We’re probably already drunk when we record. The Cross-Play Podcast brings you the greatest collaborative podcast between PSLS and Game Revolution writers, crossing site, state, and country borders. This week features our British guy saying the line “a Batman Lara Croft knocking around in trees and murdering folks.” Seriously, this is don’t-miss-it kind of stuff!

The Cross-Play Podcast sees worlds collide as PlayStation LifeStyle and our sister site Game Revolution come together to talk about what we all do best: games. In the fourth episode, we talk about Nintendo Labo’s failure as a cardboard-based peripheral that is more expensive than a standard game (do you want a cardboard piano or God of War?). We also go over Shadow of the Tomb Raider and how its reveal was lackluster after having waited so long since the last teaser. Nearing the end, there’s conversation about how games like Destiny 2 can evolve and change, and whether we’re opening to revisiting those games once they are made better. Finally we talk about government getting involved in games and legislating player’s emotional and arbitrary value of items in loot boxes.

This is the next episode in a weekly podcast series for PSLS and GR readers (and now listeners), with every new episode coming to you right here on PSLS every Tuesday (we actually made it out on Tuesday this time!). We’re always looking for more questions from our readers to answer in each episode, so if there’s something you wanted to ask us, then sound off in the comments section below.

In our next episode, we’ll be talking about how awesome the new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer is, and probably getting into other zany antics and anecdotes that betray each of our regional backgrounds.

This episode of the Cross-Play Podcast features PSLS Editor-in-Chief Cameron Teague and Senior Editor Chandler Wood joined by GR’s Executive Editor Paul Tamburro and Lead Editor Jason Faulkner, with us covering the biggest releases of the past couple of weeks along with the biggest gaming news. Listen to the podcast with SoundCloud and YouTube below. We have iTunes and Spotify versions set to follow in the very near future:

What did you think of this episode of the Cross-Play Podcast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and we’ll see you next week!