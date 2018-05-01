UK Sales Chart: God of War Takes Top Spot, Far Cry 5 Slots Into Second

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and in what should come as absolutely no surprise, God of War finally made its way to the top spot after coming in at second last week. The game featuring Kratos and his son surpassed Far Cry 5 (coming in at #2) and the Variety Kit of Nintendo Labo, which had come in first last week as well. As for the rest of the list, a lot of the usual suspects remain, with Call of Duty: WWII, Grand Theft Auto V, and FIFA 18 all landing inside the top 10. Prey and South Park: The Fractured But Whole also made appearances on the list again thanks to some renewed sales.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending April 28, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

God of War Far Cry 5 Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit FIFA 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fallout 4 Call of Duty: WWII Super Mario Odyssey Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Battlefront II LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Destiny 2 Prey Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege Sea of Thieves Rocket League: Collector’s Edition South Park: The Fractured But Whole Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit

For more on this weeks best-seller, make sure to check out our God of War review:

God of War is an epic reboot of an epic franchise. The evolution of Kratos could have gone horribly wrong. Instead, Santa Monica Studio has given the franchise the treatment it deserves. This new narrative tone has heart, and serves to make Kratos much more relatable in his new role as protector, while remaining as brutal as past installments. Reworked and improved combat options make for an enjoyable and customizable experience, and phenomenal audiovisual performance ensures that each trip to the mythical lands before the Vikings is a wonderfully grisly experience. God of War is a must-buy experience well worth the wait.

