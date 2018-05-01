Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age PS4 Preorder Bonuses Announced

Square Enix has just announced some pretty sweet deals for Dragon Quest fans. Those who preorder Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age on PlayStation 4 will receive various digital and physical goodies.

These bonuses, which are only available through select retailers, include:

GameStop/EB Games:

Eight two-inch buttons featuring the game’s main characters as well as the spirits of lost time.

An exclusive DLC pack that includes the Elevating Vest, a waistcoat that grants players extra experience points following each successful battle. Included is also three Seeds of Skill, a nut that grants an extra skill point merely by eating it.

Amazon:

An exclusive DLC pack containing Arriviste’s Vest, a gold waistcoat that gives players more money following a successful battle. Finally, players can enjoy the aforementioned Seeds of Skill nuts with this pack as well.

Fans have waited a long time to see Dragon Quest XI release in North America, as the game was prioritized in Japan. Following its original Japanese release in July 2017, Square Enix wanted to grow the franchise’s audience in the west and development soon began.

PlayStation 4 owners are especially lucky, as the PC version will not receive these rewards (as of this writing) and the Nintendo Switch version does not yet have an official release date.

Square Enix had previously told IGN in a statement: “Our aim with Dragon Quest XI and the Dragon Quest brand is to grow the audience in the West. From a business point of view, it made strategic sense to release the 3DS version in Japan in 2017. For the West in 2018, it made the most sense to focus on the PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam) platforms.”

Meanwhile, those in Japan can also keep an eye on the upcoming Dragon Quest X bundle. Sadly, there is no confirmation whether it will ever make it to Western territories.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4 and PC in North America and Europe on September 4.