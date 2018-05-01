PlayStation Store Global Update – May 1, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Destiny 2 – Expansion II: Warmind DLC ($19.99)(out 5-8)

Dragon’s Crown Pro ($49.99/PS+ $44.99)(out 5-15)

GoNNER ($6.99)(out 5-15)

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time ($49.99)(out 5-15)

Omensight ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 5-15)

Laser League ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)(out 5-10)

PSVR Games

Dream Angling ($9.99)

Killing Floor: Incursion ($29.99)

MLB Home Run Derby VR ($19.99)

Pirate Flight VR ($14.99)

PS4 Demos

PixelJunk Monsters 2

Super Mega Baseball 2

PS4 Games

Cluster Tumble ($9.99)

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED NETWORK TEST VER (Free)

Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4™ Edition ($14.99)

Hex Tunnel Touch ($4.99)

Hive: Altenum Wars ($9.99)

Space Jacked ($9.99/PS+ $8.99)

Super Mega Baseball 2 ($29.99)

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle ($37.34)

Survive! Mr. Cube ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Asstd. DLC ($0.99 and up)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Weapons Pack ($19.99/PS+ $13.99)

Euro Fishing: Hunter’s Lake ($10.99)

Happy Dungeons 50 Jewels PS+ Bonus for May (Free for PS+)

Gal*Gun 2 – DLC Set 1 ($11.99)

Gravel King of Buggies ($5.99)

Monster Hunter: World DLC ($1.99 and up)

Super Mega Baseball 2 Bold Player Customization Pack ($4.49)

Super Mega Baseball 2 Wicked Team Customization Pack ($3.49)

Super Mega Baseball 2 Wild Team Customization Pack ($3.49)

World of Tanks – 43 M. Toldi III Ultimate ($16.99)

World of Tanks – Warlord Panther Ultimate ($35.99)

PS Vita Games

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly ($39.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3