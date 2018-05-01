PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of May 1, 2018

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with the Golden Week Sales running for one more week, and ending on May 8 at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. New this week is the May the 4th Sale, giving all Star Wars fans a nice added discount on Star Wars games.

All discounts listed are the sales price without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

May the 4th Sale

PS4 LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens $9.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe $14.99

Star Wars Battlefront II $35.99 ($29.99)

Star Wars Bounty Hunter $4.99

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter $4.99

Star Wars Throwback Pack $12.49

Super Star Wars $4.99 PS3 LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens $9.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe $14.99

Star Wars Bounty Hunter $4.99

Star Wars Dark Forces $2.99

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith $4.99

Star Wars: Racer Revenge $4.99

Star Wars Starfighter $4.99

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II $9.99

Star Wars Throwback Pack $14.99 PS Vita LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars $9.99

Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron $9.99

Star Wars Battlefront II $4.99

Star Wars Battlefront Renegade $4.99

Star Wars: Dark Forces $2.99

Star Wars Mega Bundle $19.99

Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes $4.99

Super Star Wars $4.99

All Other Deals (new this week)

PS4 Accounting Plus $8.39 ($7.19)

Aegis Defenders $11.99 ($8.99)

Alien Shooter Collection $5.99 ($3.99)

Awesomenauts Assemble! Fully Loaded Collector’s Edition Pack $24.99 ($16.99)

Awesomenauts Assemble! Fully Loaded Pack $12.49 ($8.49)

Black the Fall $11.24 ($7.49)

Blackwood Crossing $9.59 ($6.39)

Blue Estate – The Game $4.54 ($3.24)

Brawlhalla Founders Pack $16.99 ($14.99)

Brick Breaker $3.99 ($2.99)

Children of Zodiarcs $14.39 ($10.79)

Digerati Horror Bundle $7.62

Garou: Mark of the Wolves $7.49 ($5.99)

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved $7.49 ($4.94)

Goat Simulator: The GOATY $9.99 ($7.49)

GoNNER $6.99

Goosebumps: The Game $7.49 ($5.99)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle $44.99

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition $4.79 ($1.59)

Kona $9.99 ($7.99)

Lara Croft GO $5.99 ($1.99)

Layers of Fear $7.99 ($5.99)

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition $11.49 ($9.19)

Lost Sea $4.49 ($2.99)

Magicka 2 $5.99 ($3.74)

Metal Slug 3 $5.24 ($3.74)

Oh My Godheads $12.74 ($10.49)

Pyre $13.99 ($11.99)

Rise & Shine $5.99 ($4.49)

Shiftlings $5.24 ($3.74)

Solitaire $3.99 ($2.99)

Superhot Mind is Software Bundle $27.99 ($23.99)

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Surgeon Simulator A&E I Am Bread $7.99 ($5.99)

Tetraminos $3.99 ($2.99)

The Disney Afternoon Collection $7.99 ($5.99)

The Jackbox Party Pack $35.99 ($29.99)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist $11.99 ($9.99) PS3 Alawar Arcade Bundle $2.79 ($1.99)

Alawar Farm Frenzy Bundle $4.19 ($2.59)

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy $9.99 ($7.99)

DuckTales: Remastered $5.99 ($4.49)

Dustforce $3.99 ($2.99)

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved $7.49 ($4.94)

Mars: War Logs $2.99($1.99)

Raiden IV: OverKill $3.99 ($2.99) PS Vita Alawar Arcade Bundle $2.79 ($1.99)

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for May.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.