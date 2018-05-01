PSA: Your PlayStation Plus Free Games For May 2018 Are Now Available to Download

It’s May 1, and consequently, the first Tuesday of the month, which means that your May 2018 PlayStation Plus free games are now available to download. While not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are the same for May 2018. Everyone gets to enjoy games like Beyond: Two Souls, Rayman Legends, and Risen 3 (if you can go so far as to enjoy that last one).

Though the original announcement didn’t state it, King Oddball is actually available on PS4 and PS3 as a third bonus game (via cross-buy). Risen 3, despite having a PS4 re-release, is only the PS3 version of the game. None of the games besides King Oddball are cross-compatible with other platforms.

Here are the games that you missed last month, and the new games that are now available in the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection in North America and Europe:

These titles will be available until June 5, at which time next month’s new lineup of PlayStation Plus free games will go live. You can download them from the PlayStation Store online, or by logging into your PSN account on the appropriate console.

What do you think of the May 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!

