A Journey of a Mom, Her Son, and Norse Horrors will be Told on the PS4 this Month



Publisher 1C Company had announced the release of Through the Woods for the PlayStation 4. The game, brought to you by developer Antagonist, is a third-person adventure with a horror theme. It was already launched for the PC back in October 2016, but the developer and publisher would like players to experience the thrill of Through the Woods through their consoles.

Here are some info for the game, from 1C Company:

About Through the Woods is a third-person Norse horror adventure set in a forest on the western shore of Norway. It tells a story of a mother and her missing son. Through reactive narration, the player experiences the mother’s re-telling of the events surrounding her son’s disappearance. It is the path of a terrified woman who is forcing herself to cross this terrible place for the sole purpose of finding her son in a setting heavily influenced by Norse mythology and Norwegian folk tales. With Through the Woods, Antagonist have captured the feeling of the forest as they saw it as children, with all the frightening and mysterious feelings of roaming the woods alone. This is coupled with a powerful story and high quality sound design that acts as a core mechanic in the darkness of the forest. Through the Woods is a profound experience that delivers the feeling of loneliness and loss in a terrifying place. Key Features Explore stunning environments and experience stories inspired by Norse mythology, Norwegian art and nature.

Uncover dark tales of the past and present through reactive narration.

Creative use of light and darkness generates deceptive environments.

A frightening journey accompanied by beautiful and grim sound design.

Through the Woods will be released for the PlayStation 4 on May 8, 2018.

Need more horror in your life? Here’s a list of unique horror games we compiled, in case you missed these titles and would like to try them yourself.