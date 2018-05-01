Trailblazers Finally Hitting the Stores Next Week

Trailblazers, the fast-paced, revolutionary co-op arcade racing game, will finally be hitting the PlayStation 4 next week. The game promises on delivering beautiful visual quality, thrilling and interactive track levels, and high-speed action.

The thing that separates Trailblazers from all the racing games out there though, is the ability for players to “paint the track.” This allows teammates to experience a boost in speed whenever they drive into those lanes. Each team comprises of 3 players for each race, having players strategically mark necessary spots in order for their team to gain the upper hand. Players will also be able to re-paint opponent’s marked tracks, having the enemy team lose their boosted advantage. Racers who also play with style will be awarded with skill points every race.

We have covered two articles before regarding Trailblazers‘ basic gameplay trailer, and a deep-dive trailer that brings in players to know the full mechanics of the game. For more information on the game’s features, check out the info below, via developer Supergonk:

Trailblazers Gameplay Features: Campaign Mode : Multiplayer thrills and single-player challenges

: Multiplayer thrills and single-player challenges A Musical Feast : Enjoy the retro-futuristic soundtrack that fits perfectly with the visual aesthetic of the game, aural soundscapes from the officially licensed soundtrack featuring artists like; Skope, Derevolutions, A.Skillz and more.

: Enjoy the retro-futuristic soundtrack that fits perfectly with the visual aesthetic of the game, aural soundscapes from the officially licensed soundtrack featuring artists like; Skope, Derevolutions, A.Skillz and more. Award Winning Artist : Gorgeous Trailblazers artwork designed by BAFTA award-winning artist Will Milton.

: Gorgeous Trailblazers artwork designed by BAFTA award-winning artist Will Milton. Scenic Tracks : In the race for glory, players will scorch their way through mountain ranges, lush forests and arid desert valleys in Trailblazers.

: In the race for glory, players will scorch their way through mountain ranges, lush forests and arid desert valleys in Trailblazers. Diverse Characters : Each driver plays a vital role in the racing community and together they unfold the story of the Trailblazers world, each having a specific role and style of driving.

: Each driver plays a vital role in the racing community and together they unfold the story of the Trailblazers world, each having a specific role and style of driving. Futuristic Fleet : Players can choose from a showroom of the fastest race cars in the galaxy, each with customized stats to fit every play style and track type.

: Players can choose from a showroom of the fastest race cars in the galaxy, each with customized stats to fit every play style and track type. Multiplayer Mayhem : Players can experience the blistering high-speed action with up to six players online, or locally via split-screen for up to four local players with additional online or CPU-controlled challengers.

: Players can experience the blistering high-speed action with up to six players online, or locally via split-screen for up to four local players with additional online or CPU-controlled challengers. Cross-platform play: Team-up or face-off across the platform divide!

With the advent of this new co-op game on May 8, are you guys excited on trying out Trailblazers’ new style of racing madness?

Look at some screenshots for Trailblazers below: