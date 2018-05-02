The Winners of the April 2018 GWENT Challenger

CD PROJEKT RED has proudly announced that Damian “Tailboat” Kaźmierczak has won the April 2018 GWENT Challenger tournament.

The GWENT Challenger tournament took place on the 28th-29th of April in Wieliczka Salt Mine, Poland. The tournament included a display of a unique series of esports action inside the world of The Witcher. The event also starred very talented cosplayers depicting the birth of the April 2018 GWENT Challenger winner’s ring and how it arrived to Wieliczka.

Check out the full coverage from the April 2018 GWENT Challenger here.

Listed below are the final standings for the tournament:

WINNER

Damian “TailBot” Kaźmierczak (Poland)

FINALISTS

Damian “TailBot” Kaźmierczak (Poland) — $61,000

Frederick “Freddybabes” Bird (Great Britain) — $16,000

SEMIFINALISTS

Andrzej “Adzikov” Bal (Poland) — $11,000

Zehua “Huyahanachann” Zhao (China) — $11,000

QUARTERFINALISTS

Nikolay “Cmel” Sakharov (Russia) — $1,000

Jan “Superjj102” Janssen (Germany) — $0

Benjamin “Kolemoen” Pfannstiel (Germany) — $0

Cameron “I_aPOROgise” Cook (Australia) — $0

The April 2018 GWENT Challenger is a part of the GWENT Masters. This year’s GWENT Challenger was initially set to commence on United States soil. It was moved to Poland eventually but still remained faithful in the direction established in the previous series.

For a complete overview of the GWENT Masters, as well as the rule-set, schedule, and format, feel free to visit them here.