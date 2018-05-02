Treyarch Reassures Fans That Perks and Pick 10 Will be in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Ever since Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was leaked, then teased, then confirmed ahead of the official reveal, there have been a number of additional rumors and leaks that have cropped up. The most prevalent leaks indicate that Treyarch’s Black Ops 4 will have a vastly different multiplayer from Call of Duty predecessors. One rumor even says that they are moving towards more of a hero shooter, similar to Overwatch. Another leads fans to believe that the game won’t even have a traditional single-player campaign, though what exactly that means has yet to be determined.

Of course, fans have taken to Twitter to lament the unconfirmed and rumored loss of beloved Call of Duty multiplayer systems like Pick 10 and Perks. And Treyarch has taken to Twitter right back. Ahead of the May 17 community reveal, Treyarch has responded to some of these comments with teases of their own, seemingly showing off Pick 10 and perks directly from Black Ops 4 to reassure fans.

We give this post a 10/10:https://t.co/itqp1CgE42

Can’t wait to talk about #BlackOps4 on May 17! pic.twitter.com/7FOENdfM38 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 27, 2018

The above image teases the return of Pick 10, a system introduced in Black Ops II that allows players to pick ten elements that make up their loadout. When somebody tweeted that they heard perks and scorestreaks wouldn’t be a part of Black Ops 4, Treyarch tweeted out the following tease, which not only all but confirms that perks will be in the game, but also teases some of the perks that we might see.

The perks are only images, but already there is a lot of speculation on what types of abilities these might grant the player. What Call of Duty; Black Ops 4 perks do you want to see? Any favorites you want to see come back, or new ones you’d like added?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be fully unveiled on May 17 at a reveal event. It will be released for the PlayStation 4 on October 12.