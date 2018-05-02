Cory Barlog Asks the God of War Cast Odd Questions, Like ‘Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?’

Sometimes the best behind-the-scenes for a game aren’t actually about the game itself, but getting to see the people that made it let loose a little bit. Polygon arranged for God of War Director Cory Barlog to interview Christopher Judge (Stargate SG-1), Danielle Bisutti (The O.C.), and Jeremy Davies (LOST, Justified, Sleepy Hollow) who play Kratos, Freya, and Baldur respectively.

There’s a catch though! Barlog had no idea what he would be asking the God of War cast, and the list includes bizarre questions like “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” to which Davies replies that it is a fraudulent sandwich. While there are some of those more strange questions, there are a number of questions that show just how close this cast got while motion capturing and doing the lines for God of War. There’s a clear chemistry between the God of War voice actors and director that quickly becomes apparent.

If you want to know what these actors were doing as there first job, long before entering acting or getting cast in God of War, this video is the one to watch.

If you missed it earlier this week, it was recently discovered that God of War hides an Avengers: Infnity War Easter egg that allows Kratos to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones. There is also a secret hidden axe pommel that was only discovered by translating runes on a physical map that came with the Stone Mason edition of the game.

It comes as no surprise given all the stellar review scores, but God of War stole the top spot for game sales in the UK in April, and we expect it to appear high on the charts for May (though Detroit: Become Human could possibly dethrone it). If you loved the game, you’ll be happy to know that Cory Barlog has a gameplan for five more games in his head. That doesn’t necessarily mean there will be five more games, but Barlog is always thinking ahead narratively in order to seed story points and set up what’s to come.

[Source: Polygon]